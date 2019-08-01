WWE confirms event at Diddle Arena is cancelled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The WWE SmackDown Live event scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at WKU's E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green is cancelled.

According to a release from WWE, the event is cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

A website called wrestlingnews.co reports that WWE cancelled all three SmackDown shows supposed to take place this weekend. That includes the show in Bowling Green, as well as a show in Illinois and a show in Michigan.

The WKU ticket office has confirmed the event is cancelled.

All fans who purchased tickets should go to their point of purchase for refunds.

 
