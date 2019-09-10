WWII soldier who died in Germany identified as Kentucky man

Scientists have identified the remains of a World War II soldier as those of a Kentucky man.

Army private first class Jacob Givens of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky went missing after a severe counterattack in a German forest in 1944, according to a statement from Governor Matt Bevin's office.

Crews searched for Givens after the war ended, but determined his remains were non-recoverable.

Historians and scientists used modern DNA, anthropological, and investigative techniques to identify the remains of a man found near the battle's location as Pfc. Givens.

Givens was 30 years old at the time of the attack. He was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division.

Givens will be buried in Prestonsburg November 9. Governor Bevin has ordered all flags to half-staff in honor of the soldier's sacrifice.