Walk for Survivors of gun violence in Bowling Green

June is National Gun Violence Awareness month, a Bowling Green mother is fighting for gun safety after her son's terrible accident.

It was 2002 when Haley Rinehart got a phone call every mother fears - her son had been in an accident.

"When my son was four years old he found an unsecured handgun while visiting a family member's home," said Rinehart.

It wasn't until she got to the hospital that she found out her 4-year-old son, Eli, had gotten a hold of a handgun and shot himself in the head.

"He lost his right eye, his right temporal bone, and part of his right temporal lobe. So, he now has unilateral vision," Rinehart said.

17 years and countless surgeries later Eli has physically recovered, but at now 22 years old, he suffers PTSD from the trauma.

His mother Haley is taking a stand and brought the national Wear Orange campaign to Bowling Green to advocate for gun control.

"Because often times the media stories die down from shootings then their stories are forgotten, and we don't want them to be forgotten," she said.

Eli's story will not be forgotten thanks to his mother's steadfast effort to promote gun safety.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower spoke at the event Saturday to show support of Rinehart's fight to end gun violence.

"Having Sheriff Hightower here shows that law enforcement in the community cares about what we're doing and they understand that there is a need for something like this," Rinehart said.

"We do have a local chapter of Moms Demand Action for gun sense in America and we would love to talk to anyone who is curious about what we do. We have a program called be smart, which is proper gun safety and how to ask parents when your kids are going on playdates, if they have guns in the home so they don't have a situation like what happened to me," Rinehart said.

Haley and the Moms Demand Action in Bowling Green received a city & county proclamation naming June as Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"People often think that we're anti-gun, but we're anti-gun violence," Rinehart said.

For information on the local chapter of the Moms Demand Action, click here.