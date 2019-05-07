Walmart launches online pet pharmacy and expands vet clinics

Walmart is making a major push into America’s growing pet care market.

The retail giant rolled out an online pet pharmacy on Tuesday and announced it’s expanding its in-store veterinary clinics. It also will carry a larger assortment of pet foods.

“Customers can now purchase prescription pet medications at WalmartPetRx.com and have them delivered right to their doors,” the company said.

The 30 most-requested pet meds will be available at in-store pharmacies too.

Walmart plans to increase the number of its veterinary clinics to 100 over the next year, a nearly five-fold increase.

The pet care industry is a big and growing business.

The global pet care market is expected to top $200 billion by 2025, according to a Grand View Research report.

"Driving growth at the premium end of the market, consumers are spending more on their pets. An increasing number of Americans consider them to be part of the family,” the report said.

“Millennials are choosing dogs and cats over children until they're more settled.”

A 2018 report from TD Ameritrade said Millennial dog owners spend up to $1,285 a year on their furry friends.

Most of that is spent on vet care and vaccinations, food and supplies.

