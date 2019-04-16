Walmart launches subscription delivery apparel box for kids’ clothes

Walmart is launching a new subscription service that could make some parents smile.

Starting Tuesday, the retail giant is teaming up with "KIDBOX" for a subscription service that creates and delivers packages of clothing and accessories for kids.

It's Walmart’s first subscription box focusing exclusively on children's fashion.

“We are thrilled to partner with KIDBOX to introduce our first kids’ subscription apparel service offering premium fashion brands at a substantial savings,” said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our portfolio of kids’ fashion brands as part of our broader effort to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion. Our partnership with KIDBOX enables us to round out our offering with additional national and premium kids’ brands.”

So how does it work?

Customers can visit Walmart.com to answer questions about their child’s size, style, and whether they need a particular type of clothing.

Stylists will then step in to select a mix of items based on the customer's choices.

The service is $48 a box, and customers can choose a one-time delivery or sign up for additional boxes to be sent up to six months.

The new Walmart KIDBOX stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for girls and 0 to 16 for boys, and includes a range of items, from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts, according to a press release.

“Walmart has done a lot over the past year to establish itself as a go-to retailer for all things fashion, and we’re honored to partner with the retailer to expand its kids’ assortment online, while also saving parents time and offering them the value and convenience of a stylebox,” said Miki Berardelli, KIDBOX CEO. “At KIDBOX, we pride ourselves on understanding kids' fashion preferences while also creating moments for them to learn about the importance of giving back. We look forward to bringing KIDBOX to even more parents and kids, inspiring them to do good in their communities and amplifying the voices of our Kids Board of Directors, Little Leaders and Community Moms programs.”

