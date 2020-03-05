After nearly two-month search, wanted Auburn fugitive turns self in

In Logan County, a wanted Auburn man, who has led the local drug task force on a search leading to multiple other arrests, has finally turned himself in.

According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, 34-year-old Kevin Rigsby, has had an active Warrant of Arrest for charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, 2nd or Greater Offense (Class A Felony); possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense Methamphetamine (Class D Felony); wanton endangerment 1st Degree (Class D Felony); and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor).

The search has been on for Rigsby since January 15, after his wife, Alicia Rigsby, was first arrested on related charges.

It has since led the drug task force into charging ten adults and one juvenile on felony drug charges while looking for him.

On Wednesday, March 4, the Logan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Rigsby turned himself in that afternoon.

Rigsby is now listed as an inmate in the Logan County Detention Center, set at a $5,000 bond.