Warden & Co. Garden Center reopens after car crashes into greenhouse

Warden and Company Garden Center in Bowling Green is back open after an Easter weekend no one expected.

"It will be different but it'll be okay," said owner, Larry Warden.

On Friday a car drove off Broadway Avenue and ran into the middle of the nursery, ruining more than 1,000 plants and hitting a woman who was working outside.

A dumpster now sits on the road beside the garden center, full of plants and potting benches that were destroyed.

"It's a tremendous amount of plants and they were just flipped, soil everywhere," said Warden.

According to Warden, the worker who was hit by the car is scheduled for surgery and is expected to recover, although he says it will be a long process.

"And we're hoping for a quick recovery. It won't be speedy, but we pray that it will be a recovery," said Warden.

With the help of friends and people donating their time, the business opened back up Monday morning, running on it's usual schedule. From the customers' view, it would be hard to tell there was ever an accident.

"I had 21 people within two hours picking and cleaning and they were taking care of me and was pushing me out of the way, said 'Go sit, we've got this,'" said Warden.

A fence remains broken where the car drove through, and about one half of a greenhouse is missing, but as Warden points out, all of those things can be repaired and replaced.

He said he's thankful no customers were hurt in the accident. It just happened to be rainy and chilly on Friday, but if the weather had been sunny and 75, he's afraid this could have been much worse.

"At any given time there's 30-40 people out here," he said, talking about the customer count on a sunny day.

The accident isn't something Warden ever expected. He said he's been in this location for 20 years, and a car running into the business is a first for him.

"It's amazing -- the love and the prayers that have come from the city of Bowling Green," he added.

Warden said he wants to thank law enforcement for their quick response to the scene, and his customers for their support. He said he's had too many phone calls to be able to return them all, but he appreciates everyone who has left him messages and stopped by to see if everything is okay.

The business is up and running for the rest of the season as scheduled.

If you would like to help the woman who was hit in the wreck, you can donate to medical costs at this GoFundMe link.