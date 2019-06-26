Warm And Humid For A While

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Tuesday was our first rain-free day in 10 days! On Wednesday, south winds will send more humid air back into the region. This sends readings back to near 90° in the afternoon with similar high temps in line for Thursday. Small chances for isolated, late-day thundershowers start showing up as well. Not everyone sees rain everyday, however. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs in the low 90s. At this time, it appears scattered thunderstorm chances will be a part of both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th festivities.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 91, Low 69, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 92, Low 69, winds S-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams