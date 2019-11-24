Warm And Sunny To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, November 24, 2019

We ended the weekend with abundant sunshine but we still stayed on the cool side. Warm temperatures and sunshine return for Monday with some possible making it into the lower 60's. The pattern changes as we head into Tuesday as the first rain chance moves in late. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving Day along with Black Friday also hold possibilities for rain with highs in 40's for Thanksgiving and the 50s to end the week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low 34, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 61, Low 42, winds SW-10

TUESDAY: Showers and A Stray Thunderstorm In The Afternoon

High 57, Low 55, winds S-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams