Warm And Unsettled Into Derby Weekend

Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
April will close out with what could be the warmest day of the year so far! Expect highs in the mid-80s Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Warm Summer-like temperatures in the 80s will prevail for the beginning of Derby Week. We stay dry until Wednesday evening before showers and thunderstorms return. A few strong thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Thursday. Unsettled weather could last into KY Derby Day (Saturday) before we dry out for a time Sunday. Highs back down into the 70s this weekend behind a cold front easing through.
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm
High 86, Low 67, winds SW-12
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm, Late Day Showers
High 84, Low 63, winds SW-16
THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely, Breezy
High 82, Low 60, winds SW-13
