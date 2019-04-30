Warm And Unsettled Into Derby Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

April will close out with what could be the warmest day of the year so far! Expect highs in the mid-80s Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Warm Summer-like temperatures in the 80s will prevail for the beginning of Derby Week. We stay dry until Wednesday evening before showers and thunderstorms return. A few strong thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Thursday. Unsettled weather could last into KY Derby Day (Saturday) before we dry out for a time Sunday. Highs back down into the 70s this weekend behind a cold front easing through.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm

High 86, Low 67, winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm, Late Day Showers

High 84, Low 63, winds SW-16

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely, Breezy

High 82, Low 60, winds SW-13

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams