Warm But A Bit Unsettled

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, May 15, 2020

We are watching a complex of showers and thunderstorms moving through this morning which will meet up with a cold front and cause more scattered thundershowers this afternoon. The warmth continues into the weekend, but the pattern turns unsettled late Friday into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as one system makes a run at us early weekend. Another front sweeps through Sunday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This is followed by a cool-down early next week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd PM T/Storms Possible

High 83, Low 65, winds SW-16

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible

High 84, Low 66, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 84, Low 59, winds SW-11

