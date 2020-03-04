Warm But With Some Clouds Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with mild temperatures that will continue into Thursday. A weak cold front slides through Thursday night with a small shower chance mainly sprinkles. We catch a quick shot of chilly air Friday before readings rebound this weekend. Another dry weekend looks to be followed by yet another wet beginning to another week on Monday. Shower chances run high into Tuesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Breezy & Mild

High 64, Low 39, winds W-12

THURSDAY: P/Cloudy

High 61, Low 36, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Colder

High 49, Low 28, winds NW-18

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

