Warm, Wet And Humid For A While

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, June 17, 2019

This weekend, shower and thunderstorm activity was spotty with some getting drenching downpours while others stayed warm and humid. As a system stalls just north of the region, several disturbances will move through in the coming days - each one bringING us better chances of showers and thunderstorms any place, any time. This unsettled pattern looks to continue into the upcoming weekend and even into next week!

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 87, Low 70, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 85, Low 68, winds SW-9

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 66, winds SW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams