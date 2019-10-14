Warmer Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, October 14, 2019

Monday was marvelous with plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures! Tuesday looks dry and a bit warmer before a cold front arrives late Tuesday night. Expect a round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder as this system rolls through. Behind it, another cooldown arrives for Wednesday. Highs drop back to near 60 with lows in the upper 30s, cold enough for light frost in sheltered areas. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system works in Sunday with showers and thunderstorms a good bet to open up next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Clouds Increase with Rain Overnight

High 77, Low 47, winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-12

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-5