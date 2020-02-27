Warmer Weather On The Way But Not Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Last nights rain/snow mix caused a few slick spots across the region this morning. For today we expect sunny skies but we remain cool with highs in the lower 40's. Friday may also bring a brief mix of light snow and rain into the region. The weekend looks dry with cool Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Sunday and into the new week, but showers make their return. Heavy rainfall is possible next week as a series of systems moves through.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 43, Low 30, winds W-12

FRIDAY: Cold with Lgt. Snow/Rain Showers Possible

High 48, Low 25, winds NW-11

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 51, Low 36, winds W-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

