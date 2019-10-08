Warmer for Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Tuesday was terrific with seasonable temperatures under lots of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes over mid to late week, as we warm back into the 80s. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 82, Low 60, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers & T/Storms Likely Toward Evening

High 81, Low 47, winds S-12