Warmer for Wednesday

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

We'll be picking up where Tuesday left off, with a return to sunshine and rising temperatures. In fact, thermometers should return to more seasonable levels, but not before another very cold start to our Wednesday. Clouds increase later tonight, thickening on Thursday, that's as a system approaches from the Plains. Showers arrive Thursday night, with a chilly rain likely Friday. Rain could briefly mix with some wet snowflakes Saturday as the system quickly moves out. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer

High 44, Low 32, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Toward Evening

High 49, Low 39, winds SE-6

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 47, Low 34, winds S-7

