WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Get ready for what is shaping up to be our warmest day of the year so far! Wednesday looks mostly sunny with breezy south winds sending temps soaring into the upper 80s. By late Wednesday night, shower and thunderstorm chances rise as our next system approaches from the Plains. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain are a good bet Thursday as the system slides through. We dry out for a time Friday afternoon and night, but more rain is likely for at least part of our upcoming WKU Graduation/Mother's Day weekend. There's still some uncertainty as to the exact timing of the bulk of this weekend's rains, however. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast for late week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Very Warm

High 88, Low 67, winds S-13

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 78, Low 63, winds SW-17

FRIDAY: Showers Ending, then Partly Cloudy

High 72, Low 52, winds NW-7