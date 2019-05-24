Warmest Memorial Day Weekend in 7 Years Possible

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, May 24, 2019

...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND...

Thursday was our first 90° day of the year, and there are many more to come! Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will soar into the low 90s Friday through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season. We will see a small pattern change by the middle of next week as rain chances rise and temps fall into the mid to upper 80s (still above average)!

FRIDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 68, winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Continued Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 68, winds SW-13

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-12

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 70, winds SW-9

