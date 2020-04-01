Warming By The End Of The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Yesterday's rain has moved on out of here but cooler air is stick around. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with temperatures in the upper 50's. We'll gradually warm each day, finally making it to 70 by Friday. Slight rain chances return by the weekend with temps in the lower 70s expected. A better shot at rain and storms shows up Monday night into Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High 57, Low 38, winds N-8
THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 64, Low 45, winds E-5
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High 70, Low 49, winds SE-7
