Warming By The End Of The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Yesterday's rain has moved on out of here but cooler air is stick around. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with temperatures in the upper 50's. We'll gradually warm each day, finally making it to 70 by Friday. Slight rain chances return by the weekend with temps in the lower 70s expected. A better shot at rain and storms shows up Monday night into Tuesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High 57, Low 38, winds N-8

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 64, Low 45, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 70, Low 49, winds SE-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams