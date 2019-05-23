Warming Into The 90's For The Holiday Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, May 23, 2019

...NEAR RECORD HEAT FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND...

Wednesday's high matched Tuesday's (89°), with just a bit of rain to cool some folks off in the afternoon. It only gets hotter and more humid in the days ahead. Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Thursday. Slim chances for rain also show up late this holiday weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season. We will see a small pattern change by the middle of next week as rain chances rise and temps fall into the mid to upper 80s (still above average)!

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: M/Sunny, Breezy and Hot, Chance of a T/Storm

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 70, winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 93, Low 68, winds SW-10

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams