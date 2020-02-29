Warming On Up Into The 60's!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, February 29, 2020
The weekend kicked off dry and sunny but it was a bit cool for Saturday. No worries though as warmer air arrives in time for Sunday afternoon as temperatures climb back into the upper 60's. Showers make their return by Sunday night as our weather pattern becomes unsettled. Expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night into Wednesday night. Several inches of rain could bring about high water/river flooding concerns next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Clear and Cold
Low 31, winds SE-4
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Much Warmer, Breezy
High 68, Low 52, winds S-15
MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy
High 62, Low 56, winds SW-13
