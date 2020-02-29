Warming On Up Into The 60's!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, February 29, 2020

The weekend kicked off dry and sunny but it was a bit cool for Saturday. No worries though as warmer air arrives in time for Sunday afternoon as temperatures climb back into the upper 60's. Showers make their return by Sunday night as our weather pattern becomes unsettled. Expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night into Wednesday night. Several inches of rain could bring about high water/river flooding concerns next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low 31, winds SE-4

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Much Warmer, Breezy

High 68, Low 52, winds S-15

MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 62, Low 56, winds SW-13

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

