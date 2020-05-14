Warming On Up To The 80's

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, May 14, 2020

It is already a warm afternoon outside as the pattern flips today! Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s with more sunshine and gusty southwest winds Thursday. The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up. However, the unsettled pattern is short lived as next week we look to remain more so dry with rebounding temperatures.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Much Warmer

High 84, Low 65, winds SW-15, G-25

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd T/Storms Possible

High 81, Low 63, winds SW-15

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible

High 83, Low 65, winds S-5

