Warming Starts Tuesday

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 13, 2019

Stubborn clouds will finally break up Monday night, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temps to return Tuesday. We climb back to near 70° Tuesday afternoon before warming a bit more Wednesday. A warm front slides through Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a shower or thundershower. Temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid and even upper 80s by the weekend! A weak system may touch off an isolated thundershower Friday with scattered showers and storms possible Sunday into Monday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 70, Low 50, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with Scat'd Showers and Thundershowers

High 73, Low 57, winds S-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 82, Low 62, winds SW-9

