Warming Up Into This Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 31, 2020

We couldn't have asked for a better weekend as highs were only in the upper 70's with low humidity and sunshine! As we head into the new week temperatures will steadily climb along with the humidity. We may see several days in the 90's. Best rain chances look to make a return into the forecast by Thursday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 50, winds NE-5

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 81, Low 61, winds N-7

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 90, Low 69, winds SW-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

