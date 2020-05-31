Warming Up Into This Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, May 31, 2020
We couldn't have asked for a better weekend as highs were only in the upper 70's with low humidity and sunshine! As we head into the new week temperatures will steadily climb along with the humidity. We may see several days in the 90's. Best rain chances look to make a return into the forecast by Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low 50, winds NE-5
MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 81, Low 61, winds N-7
TUESDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 90, Low 69, winds SW-7
