Warming Up for the Weekend

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Gorgeous weather continues as we close out the work week and head into the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will be more Summer-like, with highs close to 90° each day and overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Any chance for rain stays very slim through at least the middle of next week.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 1 system. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it closes in on Florida this holiday weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 89, Low 65, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds E-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds SW-6