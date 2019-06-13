Warming into the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Skies clear tonight and with winds dying off, we could wake up to record or near-record low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Friday morning! Friday and Saturday will be dry and warmer for the beginning of Father's Day weekend. However, another "soaker system" moves in Sunday as a front stalls over the area. We're looking at continual rain chances each day next week, with heavy rainfall possible at times.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 78, Low 60, winds S-7

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer and More Humid

High 86, Low 71, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 85, Low 68, winds SW-12