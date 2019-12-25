Warmth Hangs on Past Christmas Day!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...

Christmas Day wound up tied for Bowling Green's third warmest ever (official high: 69°)! Cloud cover is expected to increase Thursday and Friday, but we'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There's a good chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. A reset to more average temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Continued Warm

High 69, Low 50, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm

High 63, Low 47, winds S-5

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening

High 66, Low 55, winds S-12