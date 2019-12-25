Warmth Hangs on Past Christmas Day!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...
Christmas Day wound up tied for Bowling Green's third warmest ever (official high: 69°)! Cloud cover is expected to increase Thursday and Friday, but we'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There's a good chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. A reset to more average temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year.
*Merry Christmas from Chris, Shane, Justin and Matt, your WBKO First Alert Storm Team!*
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Continued Warm
High 69, Low 50, winds S-7
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm
High 63, Low 47, winds S-5
SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening
High 66, Low 55, winds S-12