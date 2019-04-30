Warmth Stays, but Things Turn Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Tuesday topped Monday for the year's warmest afternoon to date! Highs reached the mid 80s once again with breezy south winds.

Warm Summer-like temperatures in the 80s will prevail for the next two days, but things will turn unsettled. A stray shower or thundershower is possible Wednesday afternoon as moisture increases. Then comes a parade of several disturbances rolling through Thursday into the start of the weekend. A few strong thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Thursday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder remain likely Friday into Derby Day (Saturday) before we finally dry out Sunday. Highs back down into the 70s this weekend behind a cold front easing through.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm, Isol'd Shower Late

High 84, Low 65, winds SW-18, gusts to 30

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely, Breezy

High 82, Low 60, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 80, Low 60, winds SW-7

