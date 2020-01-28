Warren Central Dragons and Lady Dragons win a double header over South Warren

Both Warren Central teams were able to go on the road a defeat South Warren. Neither game would be easy, as both the boys and girls teams had to come from behind to get the wins.

In the girl's game, the Lady Dragons went on a 6-0 run to close the game an win 46-44. A go-ahead basket by Krisheana Johnson gave the Lady Dragons the lead with under 30 seconds left and they were able to hold on and win.

On the boy's side of things, the Dragons were able to get a 79-74 win over the Spartans