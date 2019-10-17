Warren Central Dragons clinch 4th Region Championship; defeat South Warren

Warren Central and South Warren faced off on Thursday in the 4th Region Final.

The Dragons defeated South Warren 2-1 and will now head to the state tournament.

Coach Aaron Ray spoke with 13 News on his thoughts moving forward.

"This feels better than the first time we did it, we had to work for this one. South Warren was a great team they beat us twice during the regular season and to be able to come back and beat them back to back weeks its huge. So we're gonna do everything we can the next couple days to prepare for that and really give it our best effort come next week."

Sophomore Midfielder, Damir Beganovic also gave his thoughts on winning the region championship.

"We were tired but our mentality was there so we just kept going. The year before that we went to state and everyone thought oh it's gonna be an easy year so this year we stepped up and we got through."

Warren Central will now face off against Marshall County in the state tournament.