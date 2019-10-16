Warren Central announces new softball coach

Warren Central announced Brian Thorpe a new coach for their softball team on Tuesday.

According to the school, Thorpe graduated from Warren Central in 1987. Brian Thorpe has spent his most recent years coaching a travel softball team that he has been with since 2013. According to the school in the past year he has had 3 players sign to play at the collegiate level.

The school says "We are excited for the future of our program under his leadership. His presence and demeanor are very much desirable, and we look forward to helping him build this team on and off the field through leadership, character-building, and developing the skills required to excel in the sport."