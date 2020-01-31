Warren Central comes from behind to knock off Bowling Green for the districts top spot

A battle between the top two teams in district 14 lived up to the hype, but in the end, there could only be one winner. That winner would be the Warren Central Dragons as they were able to come from behind and defeat the Bowling Green Purples 61-55.

The Dragons were led by Dre Boyd with 29 points on the night. Boyd scored 25 in the second half alone to lead the comeback efforts. With the win, Warren Central advances to 14-6 on the year but more importantly, they take over the tops spot in district 14.

Bowling Green's 15 game win streak comes to an end with a loss and they move down to the #2 spot in district 14 with an overall record of 18-3.

The Dragons are back on the court February 3rd on the road against Christian County. While the Purples will face Allen County-Scottsville tomorrow night at home.