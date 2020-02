A come from behind effort was needed, but a win is a win and that is exactly what the Warren Central Dragons were able to do against the South Warren Spartans by a score of 70-56.

The districts top team Dragons (23-6) advances to Friday's district championship game and will face the Bowling Green/Greenwood winner. Warren Central has also secured a spot in the Region Four tournament.

The South Warren Spartans finish season 16-15 overall.