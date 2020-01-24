Warren Central sweeps Greenwood in doubleheader

Warren Central fans saw both the Lady Dragon and Dragons rally from behind in the fourth quarter to take down Greenwood Friday night.

The Lady Dragons trailed 37-32 after the third quarter. But Warren Central would outscore the Lady Gators 16-4 in the fourth to come away with a 48-41 district win.

Krisheana Johnson led the Lady Dragons with 12 points. Warren Central improves to 6-14.

Leia Trinh finished with 11 points for the Lady Gators. Greenwood drops to 9-7

Next up:

Lady Dragons visit South Warren on January 28

Lady Gators travel to Allen County-Scottsville to face the Lady Patriots on January 28

As for the Dragons, Warren Central erased an 8 point deficit in the fourth quarter. The boys game would go into overtime with the Dragons coming away with a 70-63 win.

Dre Boyd led the Dragons with 25 points. Warren Central improves to 13-6.

Ben Carroll finished will 25 points for Greenwood. The Gators now fall to 12-8.

Next up:

Dragons visit South Warren on January 28.

Gators take on LaRue County at John Hardin High School in the Nathan McCurry Classic on January 25.