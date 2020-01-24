Warren Central sweeps Greenwood in doubleheader

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Warren Central fans saw both the Lady Dragon and Dragons rally from behind in the fourth quarter to take down Greenwood Friday night.

The Lady Dragons trailed 37-32 after the third quarter. But Warren Central would outscore the Lady Gators 16-4 in the fourth to come away with a 48-41 district win.

Krisheana Johnson led the Lady Dragons with 12 points. Warren Central improves to 6-14.

Leia Trinh finished with 11 points for the Lady Gators. Greenwood drops to 9-7

Next up:
Lady Dragons visit South Warren on January 28

Lady Gators travel to Allen County-Scottsville to face the Lady Patriots on January 28

As for the Dragons, Warren Central erased an 8 point deficit in the fourth quarter. The boys game would go into overtime with the Dragons coming away with a 70-63 win.

Dre Boyd led the Dragons with 25 points. Warren Central improves to 13-6.

Ben Carroll finished will 25 points for Greenwood. The Gators now fall to 12-8.

Next up:
Dragons visit South Warren on January 28.

Gators take on LaRue County at John Hardin High School in the Nathan McCurry Classic on January 25.

 
