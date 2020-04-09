Warren Central's Dre Boyd talks missing out on the state tournament, his recruitment, and relationship with coach William Unseld

Dre Boyd had a senior season to remember with the Warren Central Dragons basketball team. Boyd was named 4th Region Player of the Year, MVP of the 4th Region tournament, a candidate for KY Mr. Basketball, while also earning All-State honors. he also helped guide the Dragons to their 3r straight regional title.

But a damper has been placed on this remarkable run as the KHSAA has indefinitely postponed both the Boys' and Girls' state tournaments due to COVID-19.

In all likelihood, both tournaments will ultimately get canceled, and Warren Central will not get a chance to make a run at a state title for the 3rd straight year.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Boyd has come to peace with not playing a state tournament and would trade his senior campaign for anything.

Listen as Dre Boyd talks with 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy about his commitment to John Logan junior college, thoughts on not having a state tournament, and his relationship with Warren Central Head Coach William Unseld.