DEVELOPING: Warren Co. Coroner at scene of Dishman Lane trailer park

Updated: Thu 7:15 AM, Jan 30, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance at a mobile home park Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. to lot 50 at 436 Dishman Lane.

Not long after 6 a.m., the Warren County Coroner arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story; we'll continue to update it as more details become available.

 
