Warren Co. Sheriff Deputies to start sporting facial hair for No Shave November

You see them in the community clean shaven -- but for the month of November, the Warren County Sheriff's Office will be taking on a different look.

In light of No Shave November, which has traditionally been used as a time where men grow out their facial hair to create a conversation for cancer awareness, the Warren County Sheriff's Office will be using the month as a time where deputies can grow out a mustache or beard in exchange for donating to the organization, Kentucky Wounded Heroes.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is working to raise funds for the nonprofit that supports police, fire, military and EMS who have been injured in the line of duty. The organization takes those who've served on different hunting and fishing trips in the Commonwealth and other parts of the country.

"This is just an opportunity for the folks here at the Warren County Sheriff's Office to kind of just relax those grooming standards that they typically adhere to on a daily basis. So we're going to kind of have a fun contest to look at different beards, mustaches," said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Hightower said it's just a fun way to raise money for a good cause.

"It's going to be a little bit different look. There's a lot of laughs already about some of the people's either ability to grow a pretty full beard in a relatively short few days, and other people it may take them a lot longer than one month to get there," Hightower said.

Deputies will be donating $25 to grow a mustache, and $50 to grow a beard.

Hightower says they plan on posting pictures throughout the month to show their deputies' progress.