Warren Co. Sheriff's Office debuts new design on SUV

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is debuting the department's new look on one of their new 2020 Chevy Tahoes.

The Sheriff's Office says the final design was the result done by a group of WKU students taking a User Experience Designs course, taught by Kelley Coppinger.

According to their Facebook post, the department says the collaboration was "an amazing process that produced a professional end product."

Sheriff Brett Hightower says the design will eventually be seen across the rest of their vehicles as they replace the fleet over the next several years.