Warren Co. Sheriff's Office donates funds raised by No Shave November

In November 2019, the Warren County Sheriff's Office participated in No Shave November, where deputies were able to grow out facial hair for a good cause.

As 13 News reported, at least 30 deputies participated, where they were asked to make a donation to the Kentucky Wounded Heroes organization in exchange for growing out a mustache or beard.

Now, the Sheriff's Office reports they have presented those funds raised to the non-profit organization.

WCSO says they were able to raise $1,380 for the organization.