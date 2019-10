The Warren County Sheriff's Office says they were the victim of a hit and run Wednesday night.

It happened on College Street.

Officials say the operator of a 2003 Toyota struck an unoccupied WCSO car that was parked.

They say the driver then fled on foot towards Fountain Square.

Investigators are looking to locate the registered owner.

If you have any information, you can contact the office at (270) 842-1633.