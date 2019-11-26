Warren Co. suspects arrested; found with thousands of dollars worth of tools

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men accused of receiving stolen property.

The office had received a report that a 14-foot cargo trailer loaded with construction tools had been stolen from the Autumn Grove Subdivision on November 22.

Investigators found some of the stolen property on social media and coordinated with the Allen County Sheriff's Office to located some of the items.

On November 26, the Sheriff's Office responded to the 900 block of Wren Road, in continuation of the trailer theft investigation. It was there that they found 29-year-old Daniel West and 46-year-old James Smith, both of Bowling Green, in the garage.

Deputies say some stolen property could be seen. They say a further search found over $4,000 worth of tools that had been stolen from within the trailer.

West and Smith were both charged and arrested for receiving stolen property - $500 < $10,000.