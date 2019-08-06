Warren County Attorney discusses school bus safety

Parents it is almost that time of the year again, back to school.

With the school year just a few days away for some, that means planning our trips ahead of time because soon enough we will be seeing school buses back on the road.

We hear it time and time again, "be careful when driving anywhere near a school bus" especially when it pulls over to pick up children and the stop sign arm is pulled out.

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken wants drivers to know it's imperative to remember the safety of our children when considering going around the bus.

"We all need to be aware that there are gonna be school buses out there, children are gonna be loading and unloading on those school buses. When the school bus stop and it extends the stop arm you'll see flashing red lights, and when that stop arm is extended you must stop. The law in Kentucky requires that we do that, it's for the safety of all children, loading, and unloading, it's the law, gotta follow it, stop means stop."

Milliken says there were over 55 instances last year where vehicles ran the school bus stop arm.

She says no child was injured in Bowling Green or Warren County the past year, and she hopes they can keep that record, as school is now back in session.