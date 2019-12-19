Warren County Board of Education receives Destiny Award

The Warren County Board of Education has been presented with a Destiny Award.

The Warren County Board of Education was recognized by Kentucky Employer's Insurance for their commitment and success in maintaining a safe workplace.

The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policy-holders who best exemplify their motto to control your own destiny.

The chairman of the board of education expressed why receiving the accolade is significant.

"The award is a way of recognizing the hard work that's been put forth by this district working along with Charles M Moore Insurance to receive the accolade of the Destiny Award and the way that we've lowered all of our workmen's comp cases." -- Kerry Young, Chairman of Warren County Board of Education

24 of 23,500 KEMI policyholders were recognized with this award.