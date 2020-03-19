Warren County COVID-19 case investigation

On March 18, 2020 Governor Andy Beshear announced Warren County’s first positive COVID-19 case.

The Barren River District Health Department is working in consultation with Kentucky Department of Public Health to conduct a case investigation to determine people who may have been in contact with the patient. The BRDHD will identify, find, and assess contacts. Individuals identified as contacts to the case will be notified by the health department with instructions to self-quarantine to prevent possible spread of the virus if indicated.

The health department recommends people continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s

guidelines.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Practice social distancing by putting distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using an EPA-registered household disinfectant.

For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at 800-722-5725 or visit

https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19