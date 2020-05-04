Warren County COVID-19 test sites schedule available here, preregistering a must

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here is the testing schedule for Warren County this week!
Registration is very important - information for registration is under each time offered.
Monday, May 4th -
No Testing
Tuesday, May 5th -
Kroger Testing
South Warren High School
8410 Nashville Rd
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing
Wednesday, May 6th -
Kroger Testing
South Warren High School
8410 Nashville Rd
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing
Zip Clinic Testing
International Center
806 Kenton Street
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/566/appointments/new
Bluegrass Medical
Curbside Ministries
1222 North Lee Street
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call (270) 843-5662.
Thursday, May 7th -
Kroger Testing
South Warren High School
8410 Nashville Rd
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing
Zip Clinic
Parker Bennet Elementary School
165 Webb Ave
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/566/appointments/new
Bluegrass Medical
SKYCTC
1845 Loop Drive
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call (270) 843-5662.
Friday, May 8th -
Kroger Testing
South Warren High School
8410 Nashville Rd
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing
Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th -
No Testing