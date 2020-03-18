Warren County Clerks office closed to the public

The Warren County Clerks office will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed until further notice.

The office staff will continue to work, processing normal, daily transactions.

Listed below are the services offered by the clerks' office and how these services will be affected by the closure:

Automobile Renewal Registration:

1.Online registration at www.drive.ky.gov

2. Mail-in service, you must include your previous year registration or the card sent by the state of Kentucky, proof of insurance, and payment. Mail to: Warren County Clerk, PO Box 478, BG Ky. 42102-0478.

3. Renewal over the phone and you must have your vehicle information and a credit card

Kentucky transfer and out of state move-ins:

It will be done by appointment only. Please contact their office for further information at 270-843-5311.

Dealer services will be drop off only:

Questions contact 270-843-5312

Handicap Placards:

Please contact our office for information at 270-843-5301

Marriage License and Notary Bonds:

These transactions will be issued by appointment only. Contact their office for further information at 270-842-9416

Recordings:

Real Estate Document Recording may be summited by email; Warren County Clerk, PO Box 478, BG Ky. 42102-0478. If you have questions call 270-842-9416. For copies of land records please contact 270-843-5307

Motor Vehicle Liens:

Liens will be accepted by mail only; Warren County Clerk, PO Box 478, BG Ky. 42102-0478.

Delinquent Tax Payment:

Payments will be processed by mail or over the phone. You must have your tax bill number and tax year.

Elections and Voter Registration:

You may update your voter registration at www.govoteky.com. If you have questions regarding the 2020 Primary Election or filing for an election office please contact 270-843-5306.