Warren County Clerk's office closing

Starting Wednesday there will be no public access to the Warren County Clerk's office. This new rule was implemented to prevent lines and large numbers of people from coming together.

County Clerk Lynette Yates says only in special circumstances should you come down to their office.

"There is no public access to the building," said Yates. "What we have now is there are things that I am required by the law to do in person, face to face. One of them being the marriage license. We are actually, we have set up tents on the outside of the building set up we are allowing them to come, they stand out there, fill out some paperwork for us, we are taking it through the window, but we can't do that for everyone."

Yates also says they have worked out an arrangement with law enforcement to prevent residents from being ticketed for expired tags through March and potentially April.