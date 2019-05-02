Warren County Extension Office celebrates opening of new location

It was an open house for the Warren County Extension Office as they celebrated the opening of their new location at 5162 Russellville Road.

In collaboration with the UK College of Agriculture, groups gathered for the grand opening of the new office.

Master gardeners were at the event to help teach about the process of planting crops as well as gardening in small spaces.

The Warren County Beekeepers Association were one of many booths at the event. They brought observation hives and gave information about beekeeping, bee pollen, and harvesting honey.

"The co-operative extension service really does serve as a catalyst for the community because we're a helping hand, we can actually figure out what might be wrong with your crops or what might be wrong with your garden plants," Horticulture Extension Agent, Kristin Hildabrand said. "We help with the youth, as far as helping them have those life skills that are so important especially for the future."

Kristin says the bigger building will help accommodate future services at the new office.

"So we really doubled in our square footage, like we have 7,400 and now we doubled up to 16,000. So we have a number of facilities here," said Hildabrand.

The Warren County Extension Office plans to host many classes, groups, and activities. You can see what they're up to every morning in their "Farm and Home" segment, right here on 13 News.