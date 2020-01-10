Warren County Fiscal Court passes resolution in support of 2nd Amendment

Warren County Fiscal Court addressed several issues Friday morning, including support for the 2nd Amendment.

A recent movement to declare counties as 2nd Amendment sanctuaries has been spreading throughout Kentucky as well as other states such as Virginia (where a Democrat controlled legislature is filing several bills addressing gun control).

Friday morning, the Warren Fiscal Court passed a resolution in support of the 2nd Amendment and opposes any law that unconstitutionally restricts the right to bear arms.

Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon tells 13 News that the resolution does not make Warren County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, but addresses their position on unconstitutional laws.